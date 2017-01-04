Dougherty plans run for sixth term; Brach-Williams, Rosenblum take oaths of office

A question about future plans resulted in Supervisor Jim Dougherty saying Tuesday he intends to seek re-election.

Health allowing, Mr. Dougherty, 79, said he will make a run for office next November. While Town Board members serve four-year terms, the supervisor’s position is only two years.

Mr. Dougherty told the Reporter his plans during a refreshment break at Tuesday’s board meeting following the swearing in of two officials — newly-elected Councilwoman Amber Brach-Williams and incumbent Shelter Island Justice Court Judge Helen Rosenblum.

Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt administered the oath of office to both women. Ms. Brach-Williams defeated Councilwoman Mary Dudley in November’s election. Ms. Rosenblum ran unopposed.

Appointments to various posts by the Town Board were routine. That list and a list of appointments of Town Board members as liaisons to committees will be available at the Town Clerk’s office.

During the audience question period, resident Kolina Reiter asked why the board had doubled docking fees at Congdons Creek from $250 to $500 for the year at the recommendation of the Waterways Management Advisory Committee (WMAC) so that replacement of the dock can be paid for by those who use it and not by all taxpayers.

Councilmen Paul Shepherd and Jim Colligan agreed to set up a meeting with Public Works Commissioner Jay Card Jr., who has recommended rebuilding the dock in sections over a six-year period. That meeting will also include a member of the WMAC and is to take place next week to determine if the new fee should stand or be rolled back.

Ms. Reiter also complained about the environmental condition of Chase Creek, once a site, she said, where crabs, seahorses and other water creatures flourished. “You don’t want to go in there because the smell would kill you,” Ms. Reiter said.

Mr. Dougherty told Ms. Reiter that Deputy Suffolk County Executive Peter Scully has committed to put county money to work to deal with environmental problems such as the condition of the creek.

