Hangin’ in the harbor

Jim Colligan spotted these harbor seals happily basking in the sun off the Ram Island causeway yesterday.

These remarkable creatures are partial to the rocks off our Island.

Some facts from the New York State Department of Conservation on harbor seals, the most abundant seals found in the state:

Their average dive time is three minutes, although they can stay under water for up to 30 minutes!

Harbor seals have a thick, insulating layer of blubber. They can slow blood flow to their skin to keep from losing heat to the cold water or air.

Their large eyes, acute hearing, and sensitive whiskers help them hunt for prey.

They have no tears, but mucus continuously washes over their eyes to protect them from saltwater. When on land, this mucus gives them a teary-eyed appearance.

