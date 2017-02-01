Officer Christopher Drake named Island Cop of the Year for 2016

Police Officer Christopher Drake was selected as the 2016 Shelter Island Cop of the Year at the Southampton Kiwanis Club’s police awards for the East End. The event was held January 20 at the Sea Star Hotel in Riverhead.

Police Chief Jim Read said Officer Drake was awarded the honor for his overall job performance for 2016. “Officer Drake during 2016 continued to display consistency and attention to detail in his job performance,” Chief Read said, adding that the officer demonstrated his commitment by leading or being near the top of the agency statistically in arrests, DWI arrests, and other traffic violations.

“In addition to his overall performance and consistent work, Officer Drake extends his ability and skill set in other areas,” Chief Read said, “including case investigations and working in cooperation with the East End DWI Task Force.”

