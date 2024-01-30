Glenn Kehl is Shelter Island’s Police Officer of the Year: Chief Read: ‘The clear choice’

Shelter Island Police Officer Glenn Kehl, right, receiving his award as Shelter Island’s 2023 Police Officer of the Year from Chief Jim Read, at a ceremony hosted by the Southampton Kiwanis Club on Jan. 26. (Courtesy photo)

Police Officer Glenn Kehl has been honored as Shelter Island’s 2023 Police Officer of the Year.

He received the award on Jan. 26 at a ceremony hosted by the Southampton Kiwanis Club, along with other honorees from East End police departments.

In presenting the award, Police Chief Jim Read noted that Officer Kehl, a seven-year veteran of the force, has shown “exceptional dedication, model job performance, and outstanding contributions throughout 2023.”

Chief Read said Officer Kehl was the clear choice to be Officer of the Year for an “outstanding performance, especially in investigations, arrests, and tickets.” His commitment to excellence, the chief added, was proven by the performance of his duties throughout the year.

Officer Kehl went above and beyond in serving the residents of Shelter Island, the chief said. “His willingness to take that extra step, for both fellow officers and the community, has not gone unnoticed,” Chief Read added.

In March of last year, Officer Kehl responded to a call involving suspicious transactions at a liquor store.

His subsequent investigation led to the discovery of a stolen vehicle and the arrest of a suspect, resulting in charges of aggravated unlicensed operation, third degree possession of stolen property, possession of forged instruments, and the recovery of the stolen vehicle.

In August, Chief Read said, Officer Kehl’s swift, calm and efficient actions during an emergency medical call saved a life. His administration of Narcan, the anti-overdose medication, was instrumental in the victim’s recovery after being transported to Southampton Hospital.

Officer Kehl, working with the East End Drug Task Force in December, on what Chief Read characterized as a “significant case” in Greenport, led to the arrest of suspects in possession of 234 grams of fentanyl, 44 grams of cocaine, and $50,000 in cash.

“It’s crucial to take a moment to acknowledge the family members of our law enforcement officers,” the chief said at the awards ceremony. “And Officer Glenn Kehl’s wife, Stacy, is with us this evening. We understand that without the love and support of our families, this challenging job could become immensely difficult. Thank you to all the family members who stand beside our officers every day.”