Boys and girls basketball season wrap-up

A bright future awaits the girls basketball team next year

BY CINDY BELT | CONTRIBUTOR

The final game of the Shelter Island girls’ basketball season — the senior send off —was on February 13.

Seniors Domily Gil, Melissa Frasco, Amira Lawrence and Genesis Urbaez were honored for their leadership roles on the team and presented with flowers.

Although Coach Mike Z. Mundy was out of town for the game, he said, “I want to congratulate Genesis, Melissa, Amira and Domily on a great athletic career. Those four girls were a pleasure to coach. I wish them all the success on their future.”

Peter Miedema filled in for Coach Mundy against the Bishop McGann-Mercy Monarchs. In his tribute to the seniors he remarked, “I am impressed at how compassionate these girls are and how they know how to take care of each other. They make everyone feel a part of the team and they are so willing to teach one another.”

The four seniors started along with junior Madison Hallman at point guard. The visitors pressed on defense much of the time and were unafraid to shoot the ball. But Shelter Island came to play. Urbaez had a sweet assist to Gil to put the first points on the board for the home team. Both Gil and sophomore Nichole Hand blocked shots by the Monarchs. Hallman penetrated the defense and took the ball right up the middle for a basket. Feisty guard Lily Garrison took a foul and was knocked hard to the floor, but she got up, shook it off and continued. At the end of the first quarter the visitors had a 17-8 lead.

The crowd in the bleachers was supportive, with lots of cheers and advice. The boys basketball team had their last game over the weekend, so they were there to support their fellow athletes. The second quarter started with a nice 6-1 run by the home team. Freshwoman Lyng Coyne played determined defense and Frasco’s quickness allowed her to get inside and grab a rebound.

At half time, the cheer squad took the floor for their last performance of the season. The committed six-person team has cheered at both boys’ and girls’ home basketball games. Seniors Zoey Bolton, Julia Labrozzi and Sophia Strauss have led the squad, which also includes junior Isabella Sherman, the fearless “flier” in the group, and rookies Abby Kotula and Amelia Clark. The enthusiasm with which they do everything from leading cheers and entertaining the crowd with a dance, to rolling out and putting away the blue mats, shows how much they enjoy their chosen sport.

After the half, the Islanders took the court with a noticeably more aggressive style. Hand scored early, then notched a block and a steal. Isabelle Topliff helped out with energetic defense. Mercy matched the up tempo mood, but let their emotions get the better of them. Bianca Evangelista, who has been sidelined with an injury for part of the season, was keeping the book and had to record two different technical fouls against Mercy. An aggressive foul sent Frasco to the floor and Maria Carbajal stepped in to help as a guard. The third quarter ended with the Monarchs with a 34-23 lead.

The hard play continued in the final frame. With so much contact, both teams started to get into foul trouble. With just over 30 seconds left, the Island seniors took their final bow and returned to the bench with heartfelt applause from the crowd. The team of the future held down the hardwood, and as time expired the season came to an end.

Following the game Coach Miedema remarked, “Some of those girls played varsity for me when they were freshmen. I’m so glad they played with such energy.”

The team ended the season with a respectable 6-8 record. “Everyone contributed,” Coach Mundy said.

As the gym cleanup began, younger siblings gathered to congratulate their big sisters. Seniors had passed the torch and marked yet another “last” as they continued their journey toward graduation.

For boys, progress and ‘a beautiful moment’

BY JIM COLLIGAN | ASSISTANT COACH

The Shelter Island School’s boys varsity basketball team completed its 2016-17 season with loses to both Southold and Pierson.

On February 8 the Indians hosted the Settlers, losing 59-30. The game was actually close in the first half, with the Indians trailing 18-15 at halftime. Struggling to score, both teams were limited to just six field goals apiece.

In the second half, the host team was outscored badly, 17-6, all 6 points coming from Island captain Luke Gilpin, who finished the game with 17 points and eight rebounds.

After several games of improvement, the Indians played a poor second half. Coach Jay Card Jr. honored his only two seniors prior to the game, Tom Lenzer and Evan Thilberg. The crowd also honored this year’s cheerleading team as well.

The junior varsity lost as well, 54-41, but the game was closer than the final score. The team was led by sophomore Danny Boeklen, who scored 18 points, and Nick Young who added 13 points.

On February 11, the team traveled to Pierson. The Indians lost 67-47, but put forth a much better effort.

The Indians played without Eric Thilberg, who suffered a concussion on Wednesday night. But sophomore Nico Seddio came ready to play, hitting on his first four field goal attempts. Seddio had a season high 13 points and six rebounds, playing his best game of the year.

Gilpin led the Indians with 21 points and 13 rebounds. His effort throughout the season has been exceptional. The same can be said for freshman point guard Kal Lewis, who scored 6 points, grabbed six rebounds and had four assists and four steals. Coming to a varsity team and having the responsibility of playing point guard is no easy task.

All of the young Indians — Dan Martin, Walter Richards, Lucas Quigley-Dunning, Danny Boeklen and Nick Young — playing at both the JV and varsity levels, competed and learned from their experiences on the court.

Seniors Lenzer and Evan Thilberg both scored and finished the season on a high note.

The most important thing happened on the court at Pierson when a special needs student athlete from the host school, came out on the court for the beginning of the fourth quarter. Although #13 had not scored this season, he quickly got into the flow of the game, hitting his first two 3-point attempts from deep in the corner, just in front of his bench.

Needless to say, the crowd, his teammates and the coaching staff went wild. It was a special moment that this young man will not forget. It was one of the best highlights of our season and teaches student athletes that sometimes the final score is not all that important. It was a beautiful moment in high school athletics and a great way to end the season.

