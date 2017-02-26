Richard’s Almanac: In search of senior discounts

The Senior Center was pretty busy last week with an outing to The Islander for a brunch. Then it was back to the center for dessert and a Valentine’s day party with stories provided by Mollie Numark.

I was notified of a change in activity scheduling. The art classes won’t begin until March 21 and run for six weeks. This is due to an extension in the Computer Class.

Also Director Laurie Fanelli plans to start a caregiver support group in late March or early April.

And the Alzheimer’s Association is offering a conference in Plainview for any family dealing with early dementia issues. It’s on Saturday, March 25 at 8:30 a.m. It runs until 1:30. Contact Laurie if you are interested in attending.

In other senior matters, I just learned the other day in the Shelter Island Library’s monthly newsletter that seniors, age 60 and up, can arrange for free rides to and from library events. Just call the Senior Center a few days in advance at (631) 749-1059 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m..

If you want to know what’s being offered, go to the library website at silibrary.org or call (631) 749 0042.

On another subject, a paper called “Getting Old Pays Off” crossed my desk the other day. It describes how to locate senior discounts as early as age 50 and comes from Jim Miller, author of “The Savvy Senior.”

The author urges that we always ask if a business offers senior discounts. Some do not advertise the discounts, but they are there. You can’t be shy.

Another way to find discounts is to search online. Miller suggests that you visit SeniorDiscounts.com which lists thousands of discounts that you can sort by location and by category. And it’s free.

It’s also a wise move to join AARP to take advantage of all the discounts that will come your way by flashing the card.

A senior who’s very serious about finding discounts can find them in many chain restaurants and fast food places including Applebee’s, Burger King, Subway and Wendy’s.

Check with retail stores when shopping because many of them offer a break to seniors on certain days of the week. Many grocery stores and supermarkets also do this. The days for discounts are usually listed in their newspaper ads.

If you like to travel, you’ll find discounts on airlines, trains, buses, chips and most hotels. Just do not forget to ask.

Most movie theaters, museums, golf courses, ski slopes and other entertainment activities offer reduced admission for seniors.

So be aggressive and save a few bucks.

I must say though that the whole business of discounting should be for everyone. I believe that young families can use the discounts as much as seniors. They are the future and can use as much help as they can get.

