High hopes for varsity softball season

The Shelter Island girls varsity softball team has been practicing daily for the upcoming season. Opening Day is Monday, March 27 at home against McGann-Mercy.

The girls have been working on conditioning in the fitness room and practicing catching and throwing as well as hitting off the pitching machine, which we have through the generosity of Dave Gurney.

The player’s hopes are high that they will have a winning season. The weather has felt more like winter than spring, so outdoor practices, although very few, have been met with great enthusiasm, even though the team has not been able to get on the infield due to mud.

The team is being coached this year by, yours truly, Jackie Brewer. I’ve coached many sports for the Shelter Island school over the years — and Little League — including the first varsity volleyball team to make the state championships, when our assistant coach was Cindy Belt.

We’re depending on the returning seniors to take on a leadership role for the younger players. Melissa Frasco, Amira Lawrence, Domily Gil and Julia Labrozzi have all stepped into this role and are all strong players. Fielding positions and a batting order are still being worked out, although junior Phoebe Starzee is bringing the heat with her bat and strong throwing arm.

Our pitching is looking strong with steady and cool Sarah Lewis and hardworking Lauren Gurney. Nicolette Frasco, Emily Strauss and newcomers Audrey Wood, Jennifer Lupo and Maria Carbajal are all putting in a great effort and will be used as multi-purpose players. Lilly Garrison and Bianca Evangelista will be suiting up for the catcher position.

Several of the players have strong swings, so hopefully our offense will be potent. We’ve been working on bunts and “slaps” so we have some varied fire power.

Again, the season begins, weather permitting, on our home field at 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 27 and really gets rolling with three games a week through May. I’m excited for the games to begin, One thing is sure — we will give it our best.

