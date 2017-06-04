Need repairs? The Town can help

Spring has arrived! That means it is time to think about maintaining your home with minor repairs, cleaning your gutters, and making other preparations for warmer weather.

The Town of Shelter Island Residential Repair Program is available to assist residents age 60 and older with any small, non-emergency repairs. This program is funded by the New York State Office for the Aging and the Suffolk County Office for the Aging. Our mechanic helps with tasks that do not require the skills of a licensed contractor.

Some of the tasks include: Replacing sink washers; hose replacements or washers; changing light bulbs; installing or removing window air conditioners; installing smoke alarms or carbon monoxide monitors and replacing batteries (no charge for batteries); installing grab bars and/or handrails; hanging a shelf or curtain rod; taking torn screens to the hardware store for repair (client pays for screen repair); fixing door knobs; cleaning gutters (first floor only), and moving deck furniture.

A complete list of tasks is available upon request. If you have a concern about something at your house, please call us and we will definitely take a look at the problem.

There is no fee for the labor, but the client is responsible for any materials or supplies. No tipping is allowed. After a job is completed by the mechanic, a short questionnaire will be sent to you with a return, stamped, self-addressed envelope. Returning this evaluation helps us to assess the effectiveness of this program. You are also given the option of making a voluntary and anonymous donation to the program, although none is required.

We want to assist all older residents with minor, non-emergency repairs needed at their homes.

Your safety, well-being and peace of mind are very important to us. Please call Karin, Barbara or Judy at (631) 749-0291, Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to schedule work or ask about any job you need done.

We look forward to hearing from you!

Comments

comments