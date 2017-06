East End Arts hosted its 2016-17 Teeny Awards ceremony at Southampton High School on Sunday, June 4.

Between awards, the audience was treated to scenes from some outstanding performances offered by this year’s productions from the 16 participating high schools, and celebrated the best of the best in East End high school theater.

Among the performances was “Show People” a musical number from the play “Curtains” which was presented by the students of Shelter Island School.

