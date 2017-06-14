Beach and zoning changes discussed by Town Board

For the past few summers, Venture Out Paddle Boat Rentals has operated at Crescent Beach. The company also offers massages to customers.

A question arose at Tuesday’s Town Board work session whether legislation should be written to control a possible proliferation of businesses operating at the beach or, for that matter, at any town-owned property. And if the town tries to regulate commercial operations, could it be taking on any liability?

“There’s a concern out there about the nature of what’s happening on that beach,” Councilman Jim Colligan said. “Reality and perceptions are important,” he said.

Councilwoman Chris Lewis suggested the board think about allowing any business operations on Crescent Beach while Councilwoman Amber Brach-Williams said her colleagues should contemplate what they want the beach to look like.

Councilman Paul Shepherd said he hasn’t seen any perceptible growth in business activity and so perhaps there’s no need for any action, while Supervisor Jim Dougherty said he understands concern about a possible “creep factor” that could lead to more business activity. But he agreed that he doesn’t perceive a problem that needs legislating.

The Town Board will revisit the issue next week.

On another matter, Mr. Dougherty told Planning Board members Emory Breiner and Ian McDonald that the Town Board would have to postpone a discussion on a proposal for changes to the town’s zoning code. The two men said changes would simplify language when some properties zoned AA could revert to A and some zoned A could revert to A1. At issue for the planners are maps the men said are outdated, unclear and incomplete.

Mr. Dougherty said the discussion will be added to next week’s work session agenda.

Finally, resident Clayton Brian Westervelt asked if information presented by Mr. Card pertaining to the lease of a grinder was adequately supported by a cost-benefit analysis.

Mr. Westervelt also questioned whether three snow plow trucks are needed, as Mr. Card has requested. Mr. Colligan responded, telling Mr. Westervelt to meet with Mr. Card to review numbers and return to the Town Board only if he’s still not convinced the grinder would save the town money while bringing in revenue.

The Town Board is prepared to follow Mr. Card’s suggestion that the grinder and other equipment be approved, but not bonded, following Mr. Dougherty’s conversation with a bond counselor, who explained transaction and carrying costs for a bond of only $1.5 million would be too high to justify the borrowing.

