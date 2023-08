Oscar Fishman finds a spot to create a garden that’s just beachy. (Courtesy photo)

Shelter Island certainly has this one covered: National Play in the Sand Day, Friday, Aug. 11.

Take your pick: Wades, Shell, Crescent, Menhaden and plenty of other sandy spots beckon Islanders to get in on the fun.

Build a sand castle, create a sculpture, leave your footprints on the beach.

It’s the messiest kind of good, clean fun.

Sand? We’ve got enough for everyone.

Grab your bucket and get digging.