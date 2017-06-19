Featured Story

Some sights from Saturday’s 10K

Waiting for the horn to start.

Here are some photos taken by Judy Card for the Reporter.

Watch this site for more, including a video of the day’s events.

Early leaders break from the pack on Ram Island Road.

Island volunteers at a water station.

Smiles and waves for the runners.

Dering Harbor turns out to support the runners.

Family finish.

Right on time.

A young competitor.

The Morehead and Clark families,

Two champions. Peter Hawkins of Malverne and Islander BillI Lehr after the race.

