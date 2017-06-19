Some sights from Saturday’s 10K

Waiting for the horn to start.
Here are some photos taken by Judy Card for the Reporter.
Watch this site for more, including a video of the day’s events.
Early leaders break from the pack on Ram Island Road.
Island volunteers at a water station.
Smiles and waves for the runners.
Dering Harbor turns out to support the runners.
Family finish.
Right on time.
A young competitor.
The Morehead and Clark families.
Two champions. Peter Hawkins of Malverne and Islander BillI Lehr after the race.
