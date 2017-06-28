And the awards go to . . .

Shelter Island’s 2017 graduating class took home a total of 84 awards.

They are:

Admiral Harold E. Shear Memorial Award to Nicolette Frasco

Albert W. Springer Award to Thomas Lenzer

American Legion Auxiliary Award to Julia Labrozzi

American Legion Auxiliary Award for Citizenship and Americanism to Dominy Gil

American Legion Award to Dominy Gil

Attorney General Triple C Award to Elizabeth Larsen and Genesis Urbaez

Bucky Clark Memorial Award to Thomas Lenzer

Capital One Bank Awards for Valedictorian and Salutatorian to Olivia Yeaman and William Garrison, respectively

Chamber of Commerce Awards to Melissa Frasco and Julia Labrozzi

D.A.R. Good Citizen Award to Melissa Frasco

Eastern Long Island Hospital Scholarship Award to Nicolette Frasco

Elizabeth Yvonne Clark Memorial Scholarship Award to Julia Labrozzi

Emerson P. and Mabel S. Mitchell Memorial Award in Science to Sydney Clark

Friedman Family Fine Art Photography Award in Honor of Lieutenant Joseph J. Theinert to Melissa Frasco

Jack Doenias “Reach for the Stars” Memorial Award to Raymond Karen

Presbyterian Church Joan W. Siedem Memorial Award to Sophia Strauss

Karen Lomuscio Memorial Award to Zoey Bolton and Sophia Strauss

Kilb Family Scholarship to Nicolette Frasco and Amira Lawrence

Lieutenant Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Scholarship to Melissa Frasco, Domily Gil and Thomas Lenzer

Mashomack Preserve Environmental Award to Julia Labrozzi

Munistat Financial Services to Raymond Karen

Nancy “Bird” Alexander Memorial Scholarship to Julia Labrozzi

New York State Board of Regents Academic Excellence Award to William Garrison

New York State Council of Music Administrators Award to Julia Labrozzi

North Fork Community Theatre Award to Zoey Bolton

Our Lady of the Isle Jeanne Farnan and Maureen Johnston Memorial Scholarship to Melissa Frasco

Peter Laird Vielbig Memorial Award to Christopher Corbett

Richard F. Walsh III Memorial Scholaship Award to Thomas Lenzer

St. Mary’s L.W. & Florence Hench Fund Award to Zoey Bolton, William Garrison, Domily Gil and Elizabeth Larsen

St. Mary’s Benjamin Cardone Memorial Award to Sophia Strauss

Shelter Island 10k Community Fund Award to Julia Labrozzi

Shelter Island ACE Hardware Vocational Education Award to Christopher Corbett

Shelter Island Country Club Betty Kontje Memorial Sportsmanship Award to Melissa Frasco and William Garrison

Shelter Island Faculty Awards in Humanities to Elizabeth Larsen

Shelter Island Faculty Awards in Math, Science and Technology to William Garrison and Olivia Yeaman

Shelter Island Faculty Awards in the Arts to Melissa Frasco

Shelter Island Faculty Achievement Award to Christopher Corbett

Shelter Island Faculty Award to the Valedictorian and Salutatorian to Olivia Yeaman and William Garrison, respectively

Shelter Island Fire Department Awards to Sydney Clark and Christopher Corbett

Shelter Island Fire Auxiliary Award to Elizabeth Larsen

Shelter Island Friends of Music to Zoey Bolton

Shelter Island Reporter Journalism Award to William Garrison

Shelter Island PTSA Kenneth A. Lanier Memorial Award to Melissa Frasco

South Ferry Best English Thesis Awards to Nicolette Frasco and Amira Lawrence

Student Council Scholarship Award to Melissa Frasco

Student Council Art Pedersen Memorial Award to Amira Lawrence

Suffolk Bicycle Riders Association to Julia Labrozzi

Suffolk County Association of School Business Officials to Nicolette Frasco

Suffolk County Highway Superintendents Association Awards to Sydney Clark, William Garrison, Raymond Karen and Thomas Lenzer

Suffolk County Music Educators Association Scholarship to Olivia Yeaman

Sylvester Manor Award to Sophia Strauss

Victoria Loconsolo Foundation Awards to Zoey Bolton and William Garrison

Wes Smith/Shelter Island Lions Club Awards to Melissa Frasco and Julia Labrozzi

National Honor Society Awards to Sydney Clark, Nicolette Frasco, William Garrison, Julia Labrozzi and Olivia Yeaman

State of New York Office of the State Comptroller Awards to Sydney Clark, William Garrison, Amira Lawrence and Olivia Yeaman

Suffolk County Executive Public Service Award to Julia Labrozzi

Century Club Community Service Awards to Sydney Clark, Christopher Corbett, Julia Labrozzi and Olivia Yeaman

