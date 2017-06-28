And the awards go to . . .

Shelter Island’s 2017 graduating class took home a total of 84 awards.
They are:
Admiral Harold E. Shear Memorial Award to Nicolette Frasco
Albert W. Springer Award to Thomas Lenzer
American Legion Auxiliary Award to Julia Labrozzi
American Legion Auxiliary Award for Citizenship and Americanism to Dominy Gil
American Legion Award to Dominy Gil
Attorney General Triple C Award to Elizabeth Larsen and Genesis Urbaez
Bucky Clark Memorial Award to Thomas Lenzer
Capital One Bank Awards for Valedictorian and Salutatorian to Olivia Yeaman and William Garrison, respectively
Chamber of Commerce Awards to Melissa Frasco and Julia Labrozzi
D.A.R. Good Citizen Award to Melissa Frasco
Eastern Long Island Hospital Scholarship Award to Nicolette Frasco
Elizabeth Yvonne Clark Memorial Scholarship Award to Julia Labrozzi
Emerson P. and Mabel S. Mitchell Memorial Award in Science to Sydney Clark
Friedman Family Fine Art Photography Award in Honor of Lieutenant Joseph J. Theinert to Melissa Frasco
Jack Doenias “Reach for the Stars” Memorial Award to Raymond Karen
Presbyterian Church Joan W. Siedem Memorial Award to Sophia Strauss
Karen Lomuscio Memorial Award to Zoey Bolton and Sophia Strauss
Kilb Family Scholarship to Nicolette Frasco and Amira Lawrence
Lieutenant Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Scholarship to Melissa Frasco, Domily Gil and Thomas Lenzer
Mashomack Preserve Environmental Award to Julia Labrozzi
Munistat Financial Services to Raymond Karen
Nancy “Bird” Alexander Memorial Scholarship to Julia Labrozzi
New York State Board of Regents Academic Excellence Award to William Garrison
New York State Council of Music Administrators Award to Julia Labrozzi
North Fork Community Theatre Award to Zoey Bolton
Our Lady of the Isle Jeanne Farnan and Maureen Johnston Memorial Scholarship to Melissa Frasco
Peter Laird Vielbig Memorial Award to Christopher Corbett
Richard F. Walsh III Memorial Scholaship Award to Thomas Lenzer
St. Mary’s L.W. & Florence Hench Fund Award to Zoey Bolton, William Garrison, Domily Gil and Elizabeth Larsen
St. Mary’s Benjamin Cardone Memorial Award to Sophia Strauss
Shelter Island 10k Community Fund Award to Julia Labrozzi
Shelter Island ACE Hardware Vocational Education Award to Christopher Corbett
Shelter Island Country Club Betty Kontje Memorial Sportsmanship Award to Melissa Frasco and William Garrison
Shelter Island Faculty Awards in Humanities to Elizabeth Larsen
Shelter Island Faculty Awards in Math, Science and Technology to William Garrison and Olivia Yeaman
Shelter Island Faculty Awards in the Arts to Melissa Frasco
Shelter Island Faculty Achievement Award to Christopher Corbett
Shelter Island Faculty Award to the Valedictorian and Salutatorian to Olivia Yeaman and William Garrison, respectively
Shelter Island Fire Department Awards to Sydney Clark and Christopher Corbett
Shelter Island Fire Auxiliary Award to Elizabeth Larsen
Shelter Island Friends of Music to Zoey Bolton
Shelter Island Reporter Journalism Award to William Garrison
Shelter Island PTSA Kenneth A. Lanier Memorial Award to Melissa Frasco
South Ferry Best English Thesis Awards to Nicolette Frasco and Amira Lawrence
Student Council Scholarship Award to Melissa Frasco
Student Council Art Pedersen Memorial Award to Amira Lawrence
Suffolk Bicycle Riders Association to Julia Labrozzi
Suffolk County Association of School Business Officials to Nicolette Frasco
Suffolk County Highway Superintendents Association Awards to Sydney Clark, William Garrison, Raymond Karen and Thomas Lenzer
Suffolk County Music Educators Association Scholarship to Olivia Yeaman
Sylvester Manor Award to Sophia Strauss
Victoria Loconsolo Foundation Awards to Zoey Bolton and William Garrison
Wes Smith/Shelter Island Lions Club Awards to Melissa Frasco and Julia Labrozzi
National Honor Society Awards to Sydney Clark, Nicolette Frasco, William Garrison, Julia Labrozzi and Olivia Yeaman
State of New York Office of the State Comptroller Awards to Sydney Clark, William Garrison, Amira Lawrence and Olivia Yeaman
Suffolk County Executive Public Service Award to Julia Labrozzi
Century Club Community Service Awards to Sydney Clark, Christopher Corbett, Julia Labrozzi and Olivia Yeaman