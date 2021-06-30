Jane Richards, Salutatorian

Jane Richards

In our Graduation Supplement published on June 24, an editorial error didn’t present Jane Richards’ profile. The Reporter regrets the error. Below is Jane’s profile.

Shelter Island High School Class of 2021 Salutatorian Jane Richards will be studying Nursing at the University of New England in Biddeford, Maine in the fall. Her high school career was punctuated by numerous achievements and honors.

A member of the National Honor Society for the past three years, she was active in a number of community service projects allied with the NHS mission, including Habitat for Humanity and volunteer cleanup efforts for senior citizens.



A member of the varsity volleyball team for four years, she served as captain in grades 10-12, leading the team to a Class D Regional Championship in 2019. Jane participated in club volleyball, with the LI Blaze VBC, grades 8-12, competing in the northeast, Virginia, and Pennsylvania. Being part of this competitive team involved five hours of practice every week and 8-12 hour tournaments every weekend. Not surprisingly, she will play on the women’s volleyball team at UNE.

She was also active in softball and cheerleading throughout her school years.



Jane was a member of the Student Council and was class secretary in Student Government in grades 7-12.

She was Yearbook Editor in grades 10, 11 and 12 and served as graphic designer in grade 9. She worked closely, “writing articles and brainstorming ideas” with Devon Treharne, the adviser of the school newspaper, The Inlet, throughout high school. Although she found it difficult, like most seniors, to name a favorite teacher, she cited “Mrs. Treharne because I was her TA (teachers assistant) and we have a lot of similar interests.”



She achieved High Honor Roll in Grades 9-12 and other distinctions, including Scholar-Athlete Award in Grades 9-12; Varsity Volleyball Coaches Award in Grade 11; and Varsity Cheerleading Coaches Award in Grade 10. For the Suffolk County Youth Leadership Summit, Jane was chosen to represent Shelter Island High School in grades 10 and 11.



Jane was an Anti-Defamation League Peer Leader in grades 9-12. In that role, she was asked to lead class activities in all grade levels. She recalled leading “discussions on difficult social justice issues.”



A member of the DECA Club in grades 9, 10 and 11, Jane was Suffolk County Regional winner in grades 10 (Public speaking prepared) & 11 (Hospitality and Tourism selling). She performed in Drama Club in grades 8 and 9, handling microphones as backstage manager in grades 10 and 12.



Her out-of-school time was busy working at The Tuck Shop, Finley’s Fiction and Coastal Cottage. When she goes on to college, she’ll recall the Island as “a small, tight-knit community, where everybody does everything. This school has the most participation in extracurricular activities and sports because we are so small,” she said “and that is what made my time here so much fun.”