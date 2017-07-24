Blood drive Tuesday at EMS building

With the increase in population on the East End during summer months, there’s the usual need for increased blood donations to deal with emergencies.

Tuesday, between 2 and 8 p.m. Emergency Medical Services personnel will be conducting a blood drive at the EMS Building at 12 Manwaring Road.

Those willing to donate blood should call Judy Meringer at (631) 749-0291 or email her at [email protected] for an appointment.

Anyone in generally good health and below the age of 76 can be a donor. Those who are 76 or older will need a doctor’s note to approve donating blood.

