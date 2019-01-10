What’s happening: January 10, 2019

Events and activities on Shelter Island.

THIS WEEK

FOR THE KIDS

Gotta keep those kids moving through the winter and luckily the Island still has plenty of activities for them. The library is offering the little ones a variety of activities starting with Hot Cocoa Documentaries on Thursday, January 10, at 2:30 p.m.; then Friday Fun on Friday (surprise!), January 11 at 2:30 p.m.; and Winter Paper Cutting and Crafting on Saturday, January 12, at 11 a.m. Free. (631) 749-0042. On the same day, Mashomack Preserve offers Winter Wildlife, covering seabirds and seals from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Join Mike Laspia, former Mashomack Preserve Director, for a truck tour to search for seals and winter birds in Gardiner’s Bay. Suitable for ages 12 and up as well as adults. (631) 749-1001.

FRIDAY NIGHT DIALOGUES

On Friday, January 11, at 7 p.m., the Shelter Island Public Library will host Gerard Doyle. If you are a fan of audiobooks, chances are you have heard Gerard Doyle. Mr. Doyle, who has won numerous AudioFile Earphones Awards, has applied his narrative skills and melodious voice to a wide variety of genres — from suspense to fantasy, humor and literary fiction. He has even voiced dragons! Join us to hear about the art of narration from one of the best in the business.

MESSIAH SING

The Shelter Island Community Chorus is hosting the Fourth Annual Handel’s Messiah Sing on Sunday, January 13, at 3 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church honoring the late Jack Monaghan. The event features 11 choruses and a number of solos sung by guest singers, led by conductor Suzanne Nicoletti and accompanied by two pianos and by the organ for the Hallelujah Chorus. Choristers are encouraged to bring their own scores, Schirmer Edition preferred; there will be a limited number of scores available that day. Light refreshments will follow in the Community Room. Details: Peter Vielbig, (609) 306-1114 or email [email protected]

SUPER BOWL SNACKS

Make Super Bowl snacks at the Shelter Island Library on Tuesday, January 15, at 2:30 p.m. It’s time to make crowd-pleasing dishes to enjoy as you cheer on your team. The group will try foods fit for an epic celebration.

NEXT WEEK

BLOOD DRIVE

On Thursday, January 17, between 2 and 8 p.m., the town will hold a blood drive at the EMS Building at 12 Manwaring Road.

Each pint of blood can help as many as three patients. Donors may give blood 56 days after their last blood donation. Younger donors may be between the ages of 16 and 25, but those who are 16 must have parental permission. Those 76 or older need a one-time doctor’s note certifying they may give blood. The minimum weight for donor is 110 pounds and donors must not have gotten a tattoo during the past 12 months. Anyone who has had Lyme disease but been cured may give blood, but those who have had babesiosis may not donate blood. Eat well and drink fluids before contributing blood. Bring ID with a photo or signature. Cookies and cold drinks will be available after donation is complete. For an appointment, call Judy Meringer at (631) 749-0291 or email [email protected] Walk-ins are welcome.

NEW YEAR, NEW RESOLUTIONS

Start the year fresh with “Beyond Resolutions: Tips for Creating Lasting Change” with Jeanne Marie Merkel at the Shelter Island Library on Thursday, January 17, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. New Year’s Resolutions are often promises waiting to be broken. Understanding the dynamics of how to create lasting change can help us make informed commitments and back them up with whole-hearted action. Ms. Merkel, a Certified Life Transition Coach, will share tips for creating lasting change, and guide participants in creating a plan of action for realizing a personal goal. Free, registration is required. (631) 749-0042.

DOCUMENTARY

The Shelter Island Library will screen the documentary “Always at the Carlyle: New York’s Most Glamorous (and Discreet) Hotel” on Friday, January 18, at 7 p.m. The film brings to life the untold stories of the legendary New York hotel from its own employees and top guests like George Clooney, Anthony Bourdain, Anjelica Huston and more. Critic Richard Roeper wrote: “[An] insightful and occasionally revealing look at the 88-year-old Manhattan institution where the rich and famous enjoy being rich and famous.” Admission is free, but donations are sincerely appreciated. Details: (631) 749-0042.

BOOK CLUB

The Shelter Island Library’s Classics Book Club discusses “Our Mutual Friend” by Charles Dickens at the library on Saturday, January 19, at 11 a.m. Dickens’ last novel, about the corrupting influence of money, is a biting satire of social analysis. The multiple plots of “Our Mutual Friend” twine around the miser John Harmon’s legacy of profitable heaps of refuse (“dust”). Harmon dies and leaves the dustheap operation to his estranged son John, on the condition that he marry Bella Wilfer, a young woman unknown to John. The savage economic inequality of 1860s London provides the backdrop to one of Dickens’ most sophisticated works.

BLUEGRASS CONCERT

Sylvester Manor’s 2019 Concert Series kicks off with The Slocan Ramblers on Saturday, January 19, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Shelter Island School Auditorium. This bluegrass band is rooted in tradition and fearlessly creative with a bold, dynamic sound. Tickets are $25 to $40. (631) 749-0626, sylvestermanor.org.

COMING UP

SUMMER PROGRAM REGISTRATION

Sylvester Manor is gearing up for another fun year of its Summer Youth Program. Kids enjoy planting and harvesting vegetables, preparing foods with the produce they have grown, learning about the history of the Manor, and engaging in art, music and animal-related activities. Registration opens online on February 1. Programs are available for Little Sprouts (ages 3 and 4) and Young Farmers (ages 5 to 7). Both programs run Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and are available weekly July 1 through August 16. For details, email Caroline Scudder at [email protected]

CELEBRATE SYLVESTER MANOR

Celebrate and support Sylvester Manor during an evening of cocktails in support of its upcoming season and to celebrate the past 10 years. This fundraiser will be held at the Brooklyn Historical Society on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Tickets will be available soon. Contact Courtney Wingate at [email protected] for more details.

