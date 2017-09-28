What’s Happening: September 28, 2017

PADDLE TO THE POINT

Mashomack Point’s beautiful winding salt marsh is a joy to explore by self-powered boats. On Saturday, September 30 from 9 a.m. to noon, Mashomack Preserve offers a MaPoint paddle and participants will use canoes and kayaks to investigate this waterway of the Katherine Ordway Wildlife Refuge. Kayak rentals are $45, canoes $30, including all equipment. Rain and wind date is Sunday, October 1 at 9 a.m. Contact the Mashomack Preserve office at [email protected] or (631) 749-4219 for reservations.

EDUCATIONAL GRANTS AVAILABLE

The Shelter Island Educational Foundation (SIEF) accepts grant requests twice a year from students, teachers and programs that inspire participants and enrich their futures. Projects must provide, or make possible, educational experiences beyond those available in the normal school curriculum and budget.

Applications for fall grants will be available on Monday, October 2 at shelterislandedfoundation.org, or at the Shelter Island School or Library. It is preferable to fill out the application online and download for signatures.

Completed grant application forms must be postmarked by Monday, October 30, 2017 and mailed to SIEF Grants Committee, P.O. Box 1950, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

SOUNDS OF SOUTH AMERICA

The boys from Brazil are back! In the final concert of “Celebrating 40 Years” with the return of audience-favorites, the Shelter Island Friends of Music presents “Brasil Guitar Duo: João Luiz & Douglas Lora,” a 2006 winner of the Concert Artist Guild International Competition.

The concert is Sunday, October 8 at 3 p.m. at the Shelter island Presbyterian Church. A meet-the-artist reception follows. Admission is free, donations appreciated. Visit facebook.com/SIFMconcerts for more information.

SCALLOP DINNER

The Shelter Island Lions Club Foundation’s 62nd Annual Scallop Dinner is Sunday, October 8 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Pridwin Hotel. Proceeds will support construction of the Lions Centennial pavillion at Wades Beach.

Tickets are available at the Shelter Island Library and are $35 for adults, $15 for children ages 10 and under. For information, reservations or group purchases, call (631) 209-7452 or email [email protected] You can also visit the website shelterislandlions.org.

WOMEN’S CLUB MEETING

The Shelter Island Women’s Club will hold its next meeting at noon, Tuesday, October 3 at the Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Guest speakers will be candidates for the upcoming elections. All are welcome and a monetary or food donation for the food pantry would be appreciated.

BECOMING CRYSTAL CLEAR

Maria Maier will lead a “Crystal Singing Bowl Meditation” on Tuesday, October 10 at 1 p.m. at the Shelter Island Youth Center.

Crystal singing bowls sound musical notes when played and are a form of relaxation. They are said to support the body’s natural healing ability.

Crystal singing bowls send participants into a deeply relaxed state, shifting them out of the “fight or flight” mode. The workshop is sponsored by the Town Recreation Department. Bring a mat if you have one. Call (631) 749-0309 for more information.

5K RUN/WALK

The 18th Annual Shelter Island 5K Run/Walk, a USA Track and Field certified course, will be held on Saturday, October 21 at 11 a.m. The race is held in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and supports the North Fork Breast Health Coalition, the Coalition for Women’s Breast Health at Southampton Hospital and Lucia’s Angels. The scenic 5K course starts and ends near Crescent Beach.

Medals will be awarded for the top male and female finishers, and for the first place breast cancer survivor runner and walker respectively. There are also prizes awarded to the team with the most participants.

All participants are welcome to the free post-race barbecue. Advance registration is $30 adults, $10 ages 14 and under until midnight on October 20. Same day registration is $40/$20. Register online at shelterislandfall5k.com or by mail by printing the application online and mailing to P.O. Box 599, Shelter Island, NY 11964. For details call (631) 774-9499.

Across the moat

FOR HURRICANE VICTIMS

On Sunday, October 1 from 4 to 6 p.m., Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor will present a benefit concert to raise funds for hurricane victims around the country. Emceed by Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman, musicians include Joe Lauro & The HooDoo Loungers and Gene Casey & The Lone Sharks, with others. Bay Street Theater is donating the theater and staff services, and the musicians are donating their time and musical talents for the concert. The suggested donation is $20 ($10 children), but any amount will be accepted. Donations can be made at the box office only. A special raffle will be held with item donated by local retailers and restaurants. These proceeds will also be donated.

DR. CALIGARI LIGHT SHOW

Following its sold-out music performance collaboration celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Joshua Light Show at New York University’s Skirball Center earlier this month, the Dave Harrington Group will perform its mesmerizing live improvised score to the 1920 German expressionist cinematic masterpiece “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” at the Southampton Arts Center on Sunday October 8 at 7 p.m. and Monday, October 9 at 2 p.m. Admission is $20.

The cinema/live music performance takes audiences on a sonic odyssey transcending the time between the classic silent 1920 film and an era of contemporary free jazz, drone, ambient musical expression — with haunting imagery designed to resonate with today’s audiences.

Southampton Arts Center is at 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. For information call (631) 283-0967 or visit southamptonartscenter.org.

HERBS IN AUTUMN

Autumn in the herb garden brings a focus to harvesting, drying and winter storage. On Saturday, October 7 from 10 to 11:30 a.m., the Peconic Land Trust offers “The Autumn Herb Garden,” a workshop led by herbalist Heather Cusack who will teach participants how to prepare for planting garlic, make and drink herbal teas, and take home several new recipes for use with herbs.

The workshop will be held at the Agricultural Center at Charnews Farm, 3005 Youngs Avenue, Southold. The class will also include instruction on preparing fire cider, a winter herbal remedy often used as a salad vinegar. The workshop is $20, plus a $10 materials fee. Space is limited, prepaid reservations required. For more information and to reserve, call (631) 283-3195 or email [email protected] Please reserve by September 29. The program runs rain or shine.

FALL BULBS

Planning and planting for the spring garden starts now! On Saturday, October 7 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. meet the Peconic Land Trust at Bridge Gardens for “Planting Bulbs for Springtime Color,” a workshop led by the professionals at Summerhill Landscapes.

The workshop is in partnership with Horticultural Alliance of the Hamptons. Bridge Gardens is located at 36 Mitchell Lane in Bridgehampton. The cost is $10. Space is limited, prepaid reservations required. For more information and to reserve, call (631) 283-3195 or email [email protected] The program runs rain or shine.

SAFE TRAILERING

The United States Power Squadrons presents “Trailering Your Boat” at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 14 at West Marine in Riverhead. This seminar can help overcome boating boredom by teaching boaters to safely trailer their boats to areas with fishing, weather, or camping facilities that are different from home.

West Marine is at 1089 Old Country Road in Riverhead. Admission is $15. Register on line at pbps.us/education/schedule or call Vince Mauceri at (631) 725-3679 to learn more.

