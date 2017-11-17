ZBA to ponder requests for variances, special permit

In rapid-fire order, the Zoning Board of Appeals heard from applicants Wednesday night seeking permission to proceed with two projects.

Contractor Dennis Boyle, representing Frankel 1 LLC sought a special permit to construct additions to the an existing nonconforming house art 60 Gardiners Bay Drive.

The renovated structure would be larger than the existing house, but would be less nonconforming, Mr. Boyle said.

Neighbor Warren Baker, who once owned the house at 60 Gardiners Bay Drive, told the ZBA it should approve the application.

A second application from Richard and Sharon Surozenski needs a variance to construct a deck addition to his house at 3 Auburn Place in Shelter Island Heights that would be 9 feet four inches from the front yard line, instead of the required 40 feet and 4 feet three inches from the side yard line instead of the required 25 feet. Lot coverage would increase to 49 percent if the application is approved.

Mr. Surozenski said the couple wants to extend the deck to the front of the house so it is facing the roadway rather than the side of the structure. A letter from Heights Property Owners Corporation General Manager Stella Lagudis said the organization had no objection to the plan.

ZBA members are scheduled to discuss both applications at their December 6 work session.

[email protected]

Comments

comments