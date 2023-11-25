What is that? Nov. 25, 2023

Can you identify the photo? (Credit: Peter Vielbig)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Rich Surozenski nailed the ID of last week’s photo (see below) almost as soon as it appeared on our Facebook page, writing that it’s the “pump house on New York Avenue by the 6th green” of the Goat Hill course. Lynda Steinmuller was right behind Rich with the correct answer.

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Highway Superintendent Brian Sherman confirmed it’s the well-house for the Heights water system on New York Avenue. And General Manager of the Heights Property Owners Corporation Stella Lagudis confirmed that, identifying it as “Well 1A.”

Bill Michael emailed us to say, “I have actually never been sure what it is, but I do know where it is: on the New York Avenue side of Goat Hill. I look forward to finding out.”

Michael Agger was closer, emailing: “Is it that random structure behind the 6th hole green at Goat Hill? Some sort of well or something … I will look for the answer next week.”

Now you know, Bill and Michael. And Alicia Rojas wrote to say, “My son, Nathaniel Sloan, a second grader here at Shelter Island School, guessed that the photo is of “a shed at Goat Hill near the driving range.” Great guess, Nathan, and thanks to all for weighing in.