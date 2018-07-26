What’s happening: July 26, 2018

This week

AUTHOR READINGS

Finley’s Fiction is hosting book signings by authors and sisters Carrie Doyle and Liz Doyle Carey, who will be at the bookstore on Thursday, July 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. Carrie Doyle has a Hampton Murder Mystery series about an innkeeper who lives in East Hampton and has her fourth book in the series, “The Death in Bull Path,” coming out next week. Liz Doyle Carey has a Junior Lifeguards series geared towards ages 10 to 14 and will be celebrating her fifth and sixth books, “Mayday” and “Take a Stand.”

TASTE OF THE ISLAND

“A Taste of Shelter Island,” a summer benefit for the Perlman Music Program, will be held on the PMP campus on Friday, July 27. Cocktails, orchestra, chorus concert and dinner featuring the food of Island restaurants. Tickets start at $350. For details, visit perlmanmusicprogram.org or call Katie Nojima at (212) 877-5045.

MASHOMACK BENEFIT

“Stir it Up!” Mashomack Preserve’s 35th Annual Benefit Celebration is set for Saturday, July 28 at 6 p.m. The event offers cocktails and an oyster and clam bar, silent auctions, dinner and dancing with Mystic Bowie’s “Talking Dreads” at the preserve’s Manor House. Tickets start at $400, tables at $4,000. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email [email protected]

Next week

MARSH MUDDLING

Young naturalists: Muddling in the Marsh, at Mashomack Preserve on August 3 from 10:30 a.m. to noon offers children ages 4 and up an opportunity to discover the salt marsh and learn why it is called nursery of the sea. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email [email protected]

PERLMAN CONCERT

Works in Progress concert, students of the Perlman Music Program perform classical masterworks will perform on August 3 at 7:30 p.m. in the performance tent on the Shelter Island campus. Free and open to the public. Call (212) 877-5045 for more information.

Coming Up

BOOK SIGNINGS

Finley’s Fiction has two signings in August with Shelter Island authors. On August 10 from 3 to 5 p.m., Jeanne McCulloch will be celebrating her new memoir, “All Happy Families,” that comes out August 12. Then on August 17 from 5 to 7 p.m., Amy Zavatto will be in house to sign her new book about prosecco and cocktails.

WINDMILL COCKTAIL PARTY

On Saturday, August 25 at 6 p.m. at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm’s Windmill Field, the second annual Cocktail Party at the Windmill will take place. The party will celebrate the recent six-foot raising of the historic windmill and will serve as a fundraiser to maintain and restore the 60,000 pound windmill. Admission is $125 per person, located at 21 Manwaring Road.

Across the moat:

AMERICA’S FIREBOAT

Fire Fighter, America’s fireboat, celebrates the 80th anniversary of her commissioning in August. The longest serving fireboat in the history of the New York City Fire Department, Fire Fighter’s career spanned 72 years. To acknowledge and celebrate this National Historic Landmark Vessel, the Fire Fighter Museum offers a weekend birthday bash including the following events:

On August 24 a kickoff water display takes place in the waters off Mitchell Park Marina in Greenport at 7 p.m. On August 25 at the marina, the ship is open for tours. Live fire service demonstrations will be offered. All are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. On August 26 at the marina, the ship is open for tours from 9 a.m. to noon. Fire Fighter is re-christened 80 years to the day after her initial commissioning from noon to 1:30 p.m. Performing the ceremony is Susan Gibbs of the SS United States Conservancy, granddaughter of naval architect William Francis Gibbs, who designed Fire Fighter, at the marina at 1:30 p.m.

