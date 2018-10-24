Teaching students the dangers of medications

Shelter Island Town Police Officer Anthony Rando brought important and somewhat frightening information to school students on Tuesday, October 16 as part of the D.A.R.E (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program’s opioid curriculum.

“The opioid crisis has actually lowered life expectancy,” because of the high rate of opioid abuse, Officer Rando told them. Essentially, he sought to educate them about the dangers presented by medications, both over-the-counter and prescription.

“Prescription medications are the most widely abused drugs,” he told them.

D.A.R.E., founded in 1983, is a program that seeks to reduce drug abuse, gang activity and violent behavior.

“I want them to learn to make safe and responsible choices,” Officer Rando said.

