Shelter Island — By the Numbers

11.9

Million dollars the Shelter Island School District expects to spend in the 2019-20 school year with $10.55 million from taxes and the balance from money in the fund balance and state aid.

9,000

Dollars slotted for a part-time project manager to get the ball rolling on an affordable rental complex with the possibility the job could be handled either by one individual or a construction company.

5,000

Dollars Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are offering as a reward leading to an arrest for the January 2018 destruction of trees off Menhaden Lane.

15

Students in the 4th and 5th grades completed the D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program May 10 offered by Shelter Island Police Officer Anthony Rando.

300

Dollars Supervisor Gary Gerth provided preschoolers from the Early Childhood Learning Center Forest Program when they raised the plight of birds needing housing to protect their food supply from being extinguished by insect sprays.

2

Men named Read — Chief James Read and newly-minted Officer James Read III — now in the Shelter Island Police Department.

