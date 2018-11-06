Binder’s Bites: Easy peasy butternut squash soup

“Oh geez, it’s so easy,” my friend chuckled with a dismissive wave of her hand.

It was just what we needed on nor’easter Saturday, a bowl of delicious, warming, fragrant and satisfying soup.

She didn’t have a written recipe, but she shared how she made it.

Here’s my interpretation of Julie’s Butternut Squash Soup with coconut milk.

Play around, it’s good, adaptable and yes, “it’s so easy.”

Julie’s Butternut Squash Soup

2 T Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 large sweet onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, chopped

2-inch piece of ginger, grated

2 T red curry paste

2 lb cubed butternut squash

enough chicken stock to cover squash (about 2 1/2 C)

1 can of coconut milk

salt and pepper to taste (depending on your stock, you may not need salt)

Garnish (optional)

a sprinkle of nutmeg or garam masala

creme fraiche

cilantro

1. Warm a heavy bottomed pot over medium heat. Add the EVOO and saute the onions over medium heat for 5 minutes (trying not to brown but soften)

2. Add garlic, ginger and curry paste to the onions, stirring and cooking for about a minute.

3. Add squash and mix into the onions.

4. Add chicken stock, cover and simmer until squash is very tender, about 15 minutes.

5. Remove pot from the heat and puree with an immersion/stick blender until smooth.

6. Stir in can of coconut milk.

Taste and adjust salt and pepper. Enjoy!

Comments

comments