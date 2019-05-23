10K 40th Anniversary Exhibit

According to the Shelter Island Gazette:

“An exhibit opening May 26 honors the 40th Shelter Island 10K. It highlights runners — from elite finishers to Island hopefuls — with images that capture the spirit of the event since the first race.

“It also offers a retrospective of running fashions — including lots of 1980s mullets, short-shorts and tube socks.

“All are welcome to attend an opening reception on Sunday, May 26, 4 to 6 p.m. It takes place in the gallery at Shelter Island Gazette headquarters at 13 Grand Avenue. We’ll be serving refreshments.”

The exhibit will be hung through race day.

