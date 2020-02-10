Friday Night Dialogues: Sharing ‘Modern Love Stories’

She loves me.

She loves me not.

Puppy love.

Love at first sight.

Head over heels in love (again!)

Come celebrate love in all its myriad forms and permutations this Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, at the Shelter Island Public Library, when Katherine and John Moore present “Modern Love Stories,” at the Friday Night Dialogues at 7 p.m.

The program will include poems and cuttings from fiction and nonfiction. The poetry will include some classics and some contemporary pieces; some sweet and some quirky. According to John, “Our stories are a mixture of themes on love including typical romantic love but also love in other forms including friendship and family love. Some of our stories are true, some are from local folks and some are gleaned from fiction.”

The Moores, who have been Shelter Island residents for six years, were both active in theater in college. John is currently the preaching minister at the East End Church of Christ in East Hampton. Katherine works on the circulation desk at the library. Prior to coming to Shelter Island, they served a church in Patchogue for 13 years and before that, resided in Tennessee.

The stories will be presented in a “reader’s theater” format in which the actors do not memorize their lines but read from the script on stage, using only vocal expression to help the audience understand the story.

“Exploring the theme of love, we hope to provide a chance to feel tenderness and to laugh,” John said.

Join your fellow Shelter Islanders in the Library’s Community Room for a heart-warming celebration of Valentine’s Day. In honor of the holiday, light refreshments will be served. Registration is encouraged and may be done by calling the library at 631-749-0042 or stopping by the circulation desk. The program is free, though, as always, donations are gratefully appreciated.

