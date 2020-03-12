Coronavirus on North Fork: Eight confirmed cases in Southold Town; 20 in Suffolk

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses.

Southold Town is now home to more confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus cases than any town in Suffolk County, according to County Executive Steve Bellone.

There are now eight residents who have tested positive of a total of 20 countywide.

Meanwhile Greenport and Southold schools have closed.

Times Review Media Group will post continued updates as news becomes available here. Continue to scroll below for each update.

Governor Cuomo: We’re in a ‘public health emergency’

Update: Thursday 2:45 p.m.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said we’re in a public health emergency at his Thursday afternoon media briefing, where he outlined a variety of actions the state will take in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus and treat the growing number of people infected.

Here are some of the key takeaways:

• 328 residents are now infected across the state, including 112 new cases.

• A total of 2,314 individuals have been tested for the virus across New York state.

• The state is contracting with national labs in an effort to increase the number of tests to 5,000 per day by next week.

• Broadway is being effectively shut down due to a ban on gatherings at gathering spaces with 500 or more seats.

• The state is considering canceling elective surgeries to free up 25 to 35 percent of the hospital beds across New York.

• Retired doctors and nurses are being urged to contact their former hospitals and medical practices to work on an on-call basis if needed.