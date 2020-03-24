11 COVID-19 coronavirus patients at Peconic Bay Medical Cetner

Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead.(Reporter File photo)

Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead is treating 11 COVID-19 patients as of approximately 7 p.m. Monday, according to a Northwell Health spokesperson.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently announced hospitals in New York must provide a plan to increase capacity by 100% with a minimum mandate of 50%. PBMC last week finalized a lease agreement with the Diocese of Rockville Centre for the former Bishop McGann-Mercy property that will be used for additional parking to start.

On Monday, the spokesperson said Northwell Health has identified 1,000 additional beds that could be made available on top of the 5,500 already in place. Northwell operates 23 hospitals.

“Clearly, if the crisis continues to get worse, we would find whatever space is available,” the spokesperson said. “The biggest challenge at this point is finding enough staff to care for patients.”