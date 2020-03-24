Cultural programs reach out to Shelter Islanders

The archival space and research center at the Shelter Island Historical Society. (Credit: Courtesy illustration)





The organizations dedicated to preserving the Island’s cultural heritage quickly shifted gears once the widespread shutdown began, finding innovative ways to bring their resources to Islanders staying at home.



The Shelter Island Historical Society



While you are at home, you may consider exploring your family history or other interesting Island topics. Email inquiries to [email protected] and the staff will get to work to see what the archives may provide.



The History Center is closed. However, the staff is working remotely to continue to plan programs and events and provide research services. At this time, major events and Havens Farmers Market are still planned.



The Perlman Music Program

PMP is offering weekly “Virtual Concerts.” Enjoy their program’s young artists as they perform classical masterworks from various locations around the world.



Visit perlmanmusicprogram.org for details.



Mashomack Preserve

Mashomack is offering a “Digital Scavenger Hunt.” To sign up, create a free iNaturalist account and download the app on a mobile device.

Look for plants and animals anywhere on Shelter Island and record your observations on the app.

Your observations will be automatically submitted to the Signs of Spring on Shelter Island Scavenger Hunt.

Whoever has the most points by April 20 wins. Visit Signs of Spring at inaturalist.org/projects/signs-of-spring-on-shelter-island-scavenger-hunt.



Shelter Island Public Library



While the library is closed, call or email Director Terry Lucas ([email protected]) and leave a message with your name and street address and what kind of books or DVDs you like — fiction, mystery, biography, etc. — and the library will put together a selection and deliver a bag to your door (Shelter Island deliveries only).



