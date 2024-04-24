Bliss Morehead prize-winning poetry reading Friday

(Courtesy photo)

The winner of the Bliss Morehead Poetry Grant competition, Emily O’Reilly of Montauk, will read her poem “Legacy,” (see below) and be awarded the Bliss Morehead Grant of $1,000 on Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. at the Shelter Island Public Library.

The Bliss Morehead Poetry Grant competition was founded in 2022 by Mike Zisser to honor the memory of Bliss Morehead, a Shelter Island poet and the creator of the annual Shelter Island Poetry Project program. Mike Zisser died last month.

This year’s competition was judged by Irene Cornell, Charity Robey and Virginia Walker.

Ms. O’Reilly grew up in Sag Harbor, a descendant of the founder of the Sag Harbor Express. She has had a career as an educator, and although she currently lives in Montauk, she returns to Sag Harbor often “along the streets that shaped my identity; past the houses that hold memories of a way of life that couldn’t be bought.”

Honorable Mentions go to:

“Five Days Old” by Edward Brennan of Shelter Island.

“Ode to a Single-Scull Boat” by Ella Carriero of Remsenburg.

“Pentimento” by Bethany Moore of Shelter Island.

Here’s the winning poem.

Legacy



BY EMILY O’REILLY



Just before school began

And we reclaimed our town

They would be ready

Purple chandeliers, glistening dusty blue

Like shiny pieces of agate

Entwined with tired, tattered slats

Sagging from the weight of another year’s harvest

Vines and lattice woven together

One bolstering the other

United in purpose

Her father had carried a ball of roots with him across the sea

Tucked away in his leather satchel

Wrapped in heavy cloth

Carefully tended for three months

Grapes for wine

Like home.

We would jostle up the rickety wooden ladder

Under the arbor of tangled vines so dense

We could look straight up and not see the sun

My smart cousin told me the story of Icarus

I remember

The thick skin tasted like Welch’s grape juice

Without the mustache

Inside, the flesh was slimy

Like we imagined a jellyfish would feel

Inside our mouths

We plucked them

Squished them

Hurled them

Spat them

At each other

Until Gram spat from her kitchen

That’s enough

There won’t be enough for jelly

Not jam

She called it jelly.

Giant pots simmered on the stove

Mason jars mustered in place

But we weren’t allowed to help

Boiling water

Hot wax

Glass jars

Demanded too much supervision

And there were too many of us

All of you outside

She would shout

Handing us a paper bag of moldy bread

Go feed the ducks

Take George for a walk

We weren’t old enough really

To free range our way down Main Street

To Otter Pond

To feed ducks stale bread that would bloat their bellies