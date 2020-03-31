Drive-thru testing site opens in Riverhead

A drive-thru testing site in Riverhead opened Monday. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

ProHealth has opened a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility in Riverhead, officials announced Monday.

The facility, located at 1149 Old Country Road, will test patients by appointment only. According to a press release issued by Assemblyman Fred Thiele (I-Sag Harbor), the drive-thru testing site is open to all, not just current ProHealth primary care patients.

There were approximately five cars queued up awaiting a test Monday afternoon.

ProHealth is also operating drive-thru testing sites at their facilities in Queens, Jericho and Lake Success. Those sites are open exclusively to ProHealth patients, according to the health provider.

It’s the first drive-thru testing site to open on the East End. Earlier this month, a drive-thru testing site opened at Stony Brook University.

While testing has ramped up locally, the criteria to be administered a test remains the same — those exhibiting symptoms as well as patients who are hospitalized, work in health-care, are first responders or are part of an already-vulnerable population.

During a press briefing earlier Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New York is now testing more people than any other state, and is issuing more tests per capita than China and South Korea.

Approximately 14,000 people were tested in New York on Sunday alone, the governor said.

Those experiencing symptoms and would like to make an appointment at the Riverhead site should call the ProHealth hotline at 516-874-0411.