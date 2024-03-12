Shelter Island Reporter full obituary: Kathy Ann O’Malley

Kathy Ann O’Malley, a longtime Shelter Island resident, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. She was 70 years old.

Kathy was born on May 29, 1953 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Mary T. (née Evarts) and Stephen A. Ellsworth. She was one of six children. She graduated from Saint John the Baptist High School.

Kathy Ann O’Malley

Kathy returned to her education later in life, attending Suffolk Community College where she attained her Associates Degree. She then went on to attend Stony Brook University where she attained her Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Social Work.

In her professional career, Kathy worked as a social worker and therapist for Family Service League in East Hampton for 20 years.

She grew up in Brooklyn, then Brentwood, lived briefly in upstate New York, and then finally moved to Shelter Island. While living on Shelter Island, Kathy was a member of the community theater for many years and co-produced several Shelter Island High School theater performances. She also coached junior high girls basketball.

Kathy is survived by her children, Miriah Meagan Brustein of New Paltz, N.Y., and Rebecca Leigh O’Malley of Valatie, N.Y.; grandchildren Lily Spring Brustein, Carly Grace Brustein, Finn Niklaus Weinrich and Owen Evarts Weinrich; and siblings Timothy J. Ellsworth of Nassau N.Y., John M. Ellsworth of Kings Park, N.Y., Stephen A. Ellsworth of Palmetto, Fla., Gary S. Ellsworth of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Andrew C. Ellsworth of Greenlawn, N.Y.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Shelter Island Funeral Home, 23 West Neck Road, Shelter Island, New York 11964. A service will be held on Saturday, March 16 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Isle R.C. Church on Shelter Island.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Long Island Families Together (LIFT), lift4kids.org, or the American Cancer Society, donate.cancer.org