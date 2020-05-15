Easing the rules for golfers at Shelter Island Country Club

Reporter File Photo

The door is opening just a crack, but we’ll take it as a sign of better days ahead.

Golfers 65 and older and golfers 18 and older who have a medical disability that prevents them from walking the course will be able to rent motorized carts at Shelter Island Country Club (SICC) beginning Saturday, May 16.

The decision follows recent guidelines issued by Suffolk County, which pertain only to county- or municipal-owned golf courses.

All four Suffolk County-owned courses and courses owned by the towns of Islip, Smithtown and Brookhaven are implementing the guidelines.

Here’s how it will work:

• Only one person per cart will be allowed, although carts may carry two bags.

• Rental carts will be available to qualified single-riding golfers only during designated timeframes, weather permitting, when staff is available to disinfect carts before and after use.

• Carts are avaalbele from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting, seven days a week starting, Saturday, May 16. Private carts are also subject to the age and ability restrictions. Carts are rented on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Visit shelterislandcc.org/news for rental schedule.

• The cart fee for SICC members is $10. Members must show their SICC ID cards to the attendant. The non-member cart fee is $20 for nine or 18 holes. Proof of age must be presented if asked.

• Non-member greens fees are $20; $10 for golfers 18 and younger. All fees are cash only and exact amount is required. A blue honor box is located on the picnic table near the cart fleet for payments.

• Please check shelterislandcc.org for updates on the county’s guidelines, which could change at any time.

All other golfers can walk the course in groups no larger than foursomes. Social distancing must be practiced at all times. The flagsticks have been removed, and cups have been raised and placed in the center of all greens for added safety.

Golfers are also encouraged to bring their own sanitizing wipes as added precaution.

Please note that the clubhouse remains closed and no restrooms are available at this time. Questions or concerns can be addressed to [email protected]

SICC moms get a drive-by Hi!

SICC Trustee Ann Beckwith on Sunday led a hearty troop of club members and supporters on a drive around the Island to wish member-moms and all moms along the way a very Happy Mother’s Day.

Vehicles decorated with homemade signs, balloons and streamers drove nearly 25 miles honking horns and waving to everyone along the way.

A mysterious black Jeep Wrangler decked out in beads and bows and rocking it with a cow bell joined the parade. It was too windy and cold to investigate who was behind the wheel, but we got and gave a thumbs up nonetheless. Thanks for joining us!

The paraders also gave and got waves from bundled-up pedestrians and cyclists.

We spied SICC members Phyllis Power and Carol Hallman as they ventured outside to wave and watch us go by. As did Phyllis Wallace, mom of SICC members John and Joe Wallace, who waved from her front porch in Montclair Colony. Golfers on the 12th green of Gardiner’s Bay Country Club raised their clubs in salute, too.

“It was a wonderful ride,” said SICC Treasurer Jim Buckland. So wonderful, in fact, a trio from Montclair Colony — Audrey Myers, shaking a cabasa, with Hannah McDavid and her mom, Amy, both sporting vintage Majorette hats — jumped into their car and caught up to the parade after watching the cars and trucks go by their home.

“We decided to crash your parade,” Ms. Myers said, with an endless grin. We are so glad you did.

Here for the long haul? Why not join?

The historic SICC at Goat Hill offers the most affordable golf memberships on the East End, and one of the best examples of pasture golf anywhere. Many membership options are available. Visit shelterislandcc.org for rates and an application form. If you wish to pay with a credit card, please let us know by emailing [email protected] and SICC Treasurer Jim Buckland will be in touch to process your payment.