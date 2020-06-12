Playgrounds open, yard sales permitted to operate

Happy bargain hunters will be back at yard and tag sales, but with social distancing protocols in effect. (Credit; Beverlea Walz)

Shelter Island Public Information Officer Jack Thilberg sent out a press release on Friday, stating : “The Town of Shelter Island is pleased to announce the re-opening of our playgrounds and skatepark.

“Yard sales are now permitted to operate, with restrictions requiring social distancing, face coverings, and hand hygiene supplies located at the site.

“Sellers may consult the New York Forward safety plan template for additional precautions that they should consider implementing during such sales.​”

https://www.governor.ny.gov/sites/governor.ny.gov/files/atoms/files/NYS_BusinessReopeningSafetyPlanTemplate.pdf