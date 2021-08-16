Bucks Appreciation Day: Hometown team throws a party for the fans

Fans were on hand at Fiske Field Saturday for a party celebrating the team, greeted by mascot Billy Buck. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

The Shelter Island Bucks, who had to cancel their 2021 season, didn’t let this season go by without offering something special to supporters and fans.

On Saturday afternoon, “Bucks Appreciation Day” took over Fiske Field, and more than 100 fans had a special get-together. There were free hot dogs and hamburgers and a 50/50 raffle, as well as Bucks team merchandise at discount prices

Team mascot Billy Buck was on hand to greet fans and, so too, was New York Times best-selling author Sally Cook, perhaps best known to her readers for a number of baseball-themed books. Among them is “Hey Batta Batta Swing! The Wild Old Days of Baseball,” written with James Charlton.

Shelter Island Library Librarian Jocelyn Ozolins, left, with author Sally Cook at Saturday’s party. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Ms. Cook shared some baseball lingo, and signed books for the fans at an Island celebration of the hometown team and the National Pastime.