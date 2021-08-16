Bucks Appreciation Day: Hometown team throws a party for the fans
The Shelter Island Bucks, who had to cancel their 2021 season, didn’t let this season go by without offering something special to supporters and fans.
On Saturday afternoon, “Bucks Appreciation Day” took over Fiske Field, and more than 100 fans had a special get-together. There were free hot dogs and hamburgers and a 50/50 raffle, as well as Bucks team merchandise at discount prices
Team mascot Billy Buck was on hand to greet fans and, so too, was New York Times best-selling author Sally Cook, perhaps best known to her readers for a number of baseball-themed books. Among them is “Hey Batta Batta Swing! The Wild Old Days of Baseball,” written with James Charlton.
Ms. Cook shared some baseball lingo, and signed books for the fans at an Island celebration of the hometown team and the National Pastime.