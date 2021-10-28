Some shell fishing waters closed by DEC

Excessive storm water runoff has closed some areas of shell fishing by the DEC. (Credit: Beverlea Walz)

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an emergency shell fishing closure of certain waters here, effective immediately.

Temporary shellfish closures are in effect due to the extremely heavy rainfall and extraordinary amounts of storm water runoff and localized street flooding on October 26, 2021, and October 27, 2021 for the following areas.

Town of Shelter Island: All of that area of West Neck Harbor and tributaries lying north of a line extending easterly from West Neck Point to Wards Point.