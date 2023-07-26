Featured Story

Light winds, competitive races for Shelter Island’s Menantic Yacht Club

By Robert Harris

The start of a Menantic Yacht Club race in West Neck Harbor on Sunday, July 23. (Credt: Ben Gonzalvez)

Unlike last week’s washout, the Menantic Yacht Club (MYC) had perfect weather for its fifth series of Sunfish races. 

Maybe it was a little hot, but what isn’t these days? A few sailors were seen swimming, on purpose; no flips of any kind. The wind was light blowing between 1 and maybe 6 knots, making for a tiring day with only four races completed but sailors turned out in force, with 28 participating.

Two sailors ran away with the races, Derek Webster and Lee Montes. Derek, who sailed with the MYC a few times last summer, was out for his first race this year. He had only sailed Sunfish six or seven times in his life, yet he took 1st place in all four races, with Lee placing second in all four. 

Besides the two front runners, there were two other rivalries taking place. The Modica brothers, John and Charlie, and Eugene Van Rynback and his son, Andre.

John leads Charlie by about 35 points overall. With six weeks left in the season, anything can happen. Stay tuned. On Sunday Eugene celebrated his 72nd birthday and let Andre beat him. Just kidding. Andre, visiting from Dayton, beat his dad by a comfortable margin, and will be back next week.

Four of our sailors travel long distances to sail. Lee Montes and Ruth Hakansen traveled from up-island, taking about two hours. John Modica traveled from Connecticut, an hour and fifteen minutes by car, and another 35 minutes in his Shelter Island runabout.

The long distance prize, however, goes to Doug Rose who travels up from Virginia. He left Virginia at 10:30 Saturday night, pulled into Southould at 4:30 a.m., and was on Shelter Island in time for racing. That’s dedication.

After racing, Steve Shepstone approached Betsy and told her he didn’t do a 360 when he caused a foul. He dropped from 8th place to 14th as a result of his honesty. We sail under Corinthian sportsmanship. Way to go, Steve.

Betsy Colby ran the races on a boat borrowed from and captained by Ed Goble and Rita Gates. Her crew consisted of Amy Cococcia, Marian Thomsen, Ed Hydeman and Rita’s friend, Joe Bendrick  Thank you all for a job well done.

Matt Fox captained one stake boat with Debra Mintz and Denise Fenchel as crew.

Betty Bishop was on her way to Martha’s Vineyard, so Dave Daly and Ben Gonzalez crewed and captained the other chase boat, moving marks and relaxing. We couldn’t operate without the dedicated volunteers that join us. Thanks to all.

Many thanks to Anita and Jonathan Brush who graciously hosted an after-race party. They provided great pizza from Shelter Island Slice, with every imaginable topping, which was a real crowd pleaser. All the members brought delicious sides and desserts including Marian Thomsen’s deviled eggs.

Prior to everybody digging in, Betsy read the results of the day’s races and awarded trophies to the top three winners: Derek, Lee and Peter.

We are a very congenial club, open to all, with no dues, no fees and no clubhouse. The sailing is great, the camaraderie is superb, and we just have tremendous fun. All sailors, novice to expert, are welcome. Just show up in West Neck Harbor at 2 p.m. on any Sunday through Labor Day, check in with the Race Committee, giving them your full name and sail number, and be sure to bring your life jacket.

Non-sailors are also welcome to assist with the Race Committee boat and the stake boat. You can get more information about the MYC at the MYC website: MenanticYC.com, MYC Facebook page: Menantic Yacht Club, or from Bob Harris at [email protected]. Steve and Melissa Shepstone  have a fleet of loaner boats available on a first to reserve basis. Contact Ellen Leonforte at 914-450-1450 or [email protected] to reserve your boat.

See you on the water.

Results:                    Pts     Place

Derek Webster                 4                1

Lee Montes                        8                2

Peter Beardsley                22             3

Joan Butler                        26             4

Bob Harris                          31             5

Paul Zinger                        32             6

Andre Van Rynbach      32             7

John Modica                      39             8

Doug Rose                          43             9

Charlie Modica                 48             10

Ruth Hakansen                50             11

Mark Webber                    51             12

Eugene van Rynbach    56             13

Steve Shepstone              57             14

Rich Prieto                         63             15

George Zinger                  66             16

Will Lehr                             70             17

Eric Ryan                            72             18

Ellen Leonforte                73             19

Jodi Sisley                          78             20

Kate Duff                            81             21

Linda Gibbs                        83             22

Jonathan Brush                83             23

Alicia Rojas                        84             24

Tom McMahon                 85             25

John Colby                         96             26

Mary Vetri                          98             27

Brett Mintz                 116      28

Related Content