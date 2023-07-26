Light winds, competitive races for Shelter Island’s Menantic Yacht Club

The start of a Menantic Yacht Club race in West Neck Harbor on Sunday, July 23. (Credt: Ben Gonzalvez)

Unlike last week’s washout, the Menantic Yacht Club (MYC) had perfect weather for its fifth series of Sunfish races.

Maybe it was a little hot, but what isn’t these days? A few sailors were seen swimming, on purpose; no flips of any kind. The wind was light blowing between 1 and maybe 6 knots, making for a tiring day with only four races completed but sailors turned out in force, with 28 participating.

Two sailors ran away with the races, Derek Webster and Lee Montes. Derek, who sailed with the MYC a few times last summer, was out for his first race this year. He had only sailed Sunfish six or seven times in his life, yet he took 1st place in all four races, with Lee placing second in all four.

Besides the two front runners, there were two other rivalries taking place. The Modica brothers, John and Charlie, and Eugene Van Rynback and his son, Andre.

John leads Charlie by about 35 points overall. With six weeks left in the season, anything can happen. Stay tuned. On Sunday Eugene celebrated his 72nd birthday and let Andre beat him. Just kidding. Andre, visiting from Dayton, beat his dad by a comfortable margin, and will be back next week.

Four of our sailors travel long distances to sail. Lee Montes and Ruth Hakansen traveled from up-island, taking about two hours. John Modica traveled from Connecticut, an hour and fifteen minutes by car, and another 35 minutes in his Shelter Island runabout.

The long distance prize, however, goes to Doug Rose who travels up from Virginia. He left Virginia at 10:30 Saturday night, pulled into Southould at 4:30 a.m., and was on Shelter Island in time for racing. That’s dedication.

After racing, Steve Shepstone approached Betsy and told her he didn’t do a 360 when he caused a foul. He dropped from 8th place to 14th as a result of his honesty. We sail under Corinthian sportsmanship. Way to go, Steve.

Betsy Colby ran the races on a boat borrowed from and captained by Ed Goble and Rita Gates. Her crew consisted of Amy Cococcia, Marian Thomsen, Ed Hydeman and Rita’s friend, Joe Bendrick Thank you all for a job well done.

Matt Fox captained one stake boat with Debra Mintz and Denise Fenchel as crew.

Betty Bishop was on her way to Martha’s Vineyard, so Dave Daly and Ben Gonzalez crewed and captained the other chase boat, moving marks and relaxing. We couldn’t operate without the dedicated volunteers that join us. Thanks to all.

Many thanks to Anita and Jonathan Brush who graciously hosted an after-race party. They provided great pizza from Shelter Island Slice, with every imaginable topping, which was a real crowd pleaser. All the members brought delicious sides and desserts including Marian Thomsen’s deviled eggs.

Prior to everybody digging in, Betsy read the results of the day’s races and awarded trophies to the top three winners: Derek, Lee and Peter.

We are a very congenial club, open to all, with no dues, no fees and no clubhouse. The sailing is great, the camaraderie is superb, and we just have tremendous fun. All sailors, novice to expert, are welcome. Just show up in West Neck Harbor at 2 p.m. on any Sunday through Labor Day, check in with the Race Committee, giving them your full name and sail number, and be sure to bring your life jacket.

Non-sailors are also welcome to assist with the Race Committee boat and the stake boat. You can get more information about the MYC at the MYC website: MenanticYC.com, MYC Facebook page: Menantic Yacht Club, or from Bob Harris at [email protected]. Steve and Melissa Shepstone have a fleet of loaner boats available on a first to reserve basis. Contact Ellen Leonforte at 914-450-1450 or [email protected] to reserve your boat.

See you on the water.

Results: Pts Place

Derek Webster 4 1

Lee Montes 8 2

Peter Beardsley 22 3

Joan Butler 26 4

Bob Harris 31 5

Paul Zinger 32 6

Andre Van Rynbach 32 7

John Modica 39 8

Doug Rose 43 9

Charlie Modica 48 10

Ruth Hakansen 50 11

Mark Webber 51 12

Eugene van Rynbach 56 13

Steve Shepstone 57 14

Rich Prieto 63 15

George Zinger 66 16

Will Lehr 70 17

Eric Ryan 72 18

Ellen Leonforte 73 19

Jodi Sisley 78 20

Kate Duff 81 21

Linda Gibbs 83 22

Jonathan Brush 83 23

Alicia Rojas 84 24

Tom McMahon 85 25

John Colby 96 26

Mary Vetri 98 27

Brett Mintz 116 28