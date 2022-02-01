COVID numbers down on Island and in County — Governor’s mask mandate extended

(Credit: Tara Smith)

Deputy Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams had good news to report on the COVID-19 front at Tuesday’s Town Board work session. Only one Islander tested positive for the virus over the past week.

Last week, nine Islanders were infected in a one-week period. With the one case this week, 139 people infected with the virus have been recorded on the Island since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020.

Suffolk County’s positivity rate among residents who tested was at 8.3% on a seven-day average, down from 12.3%.

Last week an appeals court judge sided with New York State, allowing Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) mask mandate for schools to continue. Ms. Hochul extended the state’s policy of imposing masking or proof of vaccination protocols for all indoor public places until Feb. 10.