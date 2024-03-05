Shelter Island School District’s $13.9 million budget draft needs cuts

Shelter Island School. (Reporter file)

After notifying the State Education Department of the intent not to go above the state’s mandated tax cap with its 2024-25 budget, Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., revealed it will be necessary to reduce the budget by $175,000.

However, he coupled that with the expectation that once the state finishes its budget, the district will see another $140,000 in revenues for the 2024-25 school year.

His remarks came at the third School District budget workshop Feb. 28.

The current projection for the budget is $13.086 million, up by 3.33% from the current school year budget of $12.664 million.

A 3.33% increase would pierce the mandated 2% tax cap, representing the need for the $175,000 in revenues and/or spending cuts.

Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) had reduced spending on education in her draft budget. Shelter Island isn’t the only district that would be hard hit if the governor’s budget were to be sustained. But state legislators have been fighting hard for restoration of funding.

In previous years, many districts could count on not only restoration of money a governor may have taken out, but something more. This year, despite the efforts, the expectation is Ms. Hochul’s cuts will be restored, but there may not be more than that forthcoming.

But if the anticipated $140,000 is restored, it would mean only another $35,000 in spending cuts would have to be found to ensure the School District’s budget won‘t pierce the tax cap. Where the cuts might be found is too early to predict, Mr. Doelger said. But he planned to review the budget prior to the March 11 workshop to find potential cuts to be made in the budget proposal due to be adopted on April 8.

At the last workshop, Mr. Doelger outlined the largest part of the budget — academic administration and general classroom instruction. In addition to the basic education spending, the section covers special education services, occupational education, the summer school program, and guidance, counseling and health. It also covers co-curricular activities and athletics. The current costs for these areas would be $6.963 million.

The state budget deadline is April 1, but it appears likely there will be a delay as the governor and legislators work out their differences.

A formal School District budget hearing is slated for May 13, with the vote on the new spending plan set for May 21, when voting will take place between noon and 9 p.m.