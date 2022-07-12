Students could get free or reduced-priced meals

Shelter Island School. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

A legal advertisement appears in today’s Reporter setting income guidelines for students to receive free or reduced-price meals at school.

It’s an annual requirement for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue the guidelines, but for the past two school years free lunches were provided to all students, regardless of family income, said Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D.

Mr. Doelger had heard that the program for all students implemented during the height of the COVID- pandemic could be extended for a third year.

But if it isn’t reinstated, parents or guardians of students who meet the listed income levels can file applications to receive food that will either be provided without charge or provided at a lesser cost than food purchased by students from families of higher income levels.

Assuming the free meals for all students doesn’t get reinstated, Mr. Doelger said he’ll have to wait until the beginning of the school year in September to know how many applications will be received and what level of aid each will receive.

The amount of aid will be based on family income and the number of household members.

The meals are for breakfast and lunch with milk included for students receiving free meals.

School officials have said they can assist in answering questions.