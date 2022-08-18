Rabbi Geffen to preach at Union Chapel

Rabbi Dan Geffen to speak at Union Cjhapel

Union Chapel in the Grove welcomes Rabbi Dan Geffen of Temple Adas Israel on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 10:30 a.m. His sermon is titled, “Honoring Sacred Time: Celebration and Commemoration in the Jewish Tradition.” Guest musicians are Trustee Chris Herman on cello and his wife, Christina, a mezzo soprano, will sing. Jed Feldman will play flute.

Since Union Chapel is celebrating its 150th anniversary this summer, Rabbi Dan incorporates the idea of celebrations in his sermon. The idea of celebrations can lose their meanings because they are so common. “We are very good at doing the act — celebrating — but less frequently, we stop to actually consider why it’s important to do so,” he said. “One of the things I appreciate most about Judaism specifically, and communities in general, is that we consciously make space in our lives, not to just mark the passage of time, but to make the passage of time a sacred occasion worthy of celebration.”

About Rabbi Dan Geffen

Rabbi Dan was ordained by the Hebrew Union College – Jewish Institute of Religion in New York in May, 2014 and became the rabbi of Temple Adas Israel in Sag Harbor in 2019. He holds master’s degrees in both Hebrew Literature and Jewish Education, and earned an undergraduate degree in history. He was born and raised in New York City, where he attended the AJ Heschel School and the Fieldston School.

He lives in Sag Harbor with his wife Lu (TAI Director of Community Engagement), their daughter, Eva and son, Emet.

About Chris and Christina Herman

Chris joined the Union Chapel board of trustees in 2020. He and Christina live in Washington, D.C. and have a home in the Heights. The Herman family has summered on Shelter Island since the 1960s.

Rabbi Dan has preached at the Chapel several times and said he is especially grateful to be a part of its sesquicentennial. “We consider the past, offer our gratitude in the present, and turn our eyes to the future and another 150 years of the goodness and graciousness that emanates from this remarkable community,” he said. “To be a part of the Union Chapel’s 150th year, to me, is a very sacred and very treasured opportunity. I am deeply honored and touched to join my friend, Jay Sterling, and so many of the lovely people I have met over the last several summers.”

Following the interdenominational service, all are welcome to an outdoor recepion, catered by STARS CAFÉ.

Our commemorative book, “All Are Welcome: 150 years of Shelter Island’s Union Chapel in the Grove,” by Carrie Cooperider, is available after the service or at Finley’s Fiction.