Upcoming on Shelter Island …

Oak-toberfest, a new event at White Oak Gardens on Saturday. Oct. 22, beginning at noon, will benefit the Strongpoint Theinert Ranch. Tickets are $75 at the door, $65 pre-ordered. Children under 12 are free, so bring the family (in costumes, if they wish) and enjoy a pumpkin patch, music and refreshments. For information and tickets, contact [email protected]

The Shelter Island Lions are hosting their 66th Annual Scallop Dinner on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club, from 5 to 9 p.m. The proceeds will go to support CAST (the Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation). Tickets for this popular, traditional fall event are $60 per person. For ticket purchases and dinner details, please see shelterislandlions.org/scallop-dinner/

The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce hosts their Business of the Year Awards Dinner on Friday, Oct. 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. The dinner, honoring Cornucopia and Reich/Eklund Construction Company, will be at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club. Tickets, $125 per person, are available at shelterislandchamber.org

A Defensive Driving course will be offered at the library by the Empire Safety Council on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $30 per person. This program is limited so registration is required. Checks can be made out to the Empire Safety Council and are required at the time of registration. This program will take place in person in the library Community Room. Please visit the Circulation Desk to register for this program.

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m., on Zoom, the Shelter Island Public Library is offering a presentation on Medicare Made Easy: Understanding Your Medicare Options. Andrea Rodriguez will explore Medicare choices, including eligibility, coverage options, when to enroll, procedures to follow and available resources. This event is for educational purposes only and no plan-specific benefits or details will be shared. Visit silibrary.org to register.