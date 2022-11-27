Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Isabel Calvo

Isabel Calvo, 84, who spent much of her life on Shelter island, died peacefully in Calvary Hospital, the Bronx, on Nov. 19, 2022 after a brief illness.

Isabel, who in recent years resided in Peekskill, N.Y., first came to Shelter Island in 1961, working for Martin and Ellen Mayer.

She then went to work for Drs. Aaron and Zira Kellner, becoming a permanent member of the Kellner family. Isabel then went on to earn a degree in Music Education at Hunter College.



Born in Sucre, Bolivia in 1938, Isabel came to live in the United States in 1958. A true jack-of-all trades, she excelled at carpentry, gardening, cooking, sewing and playing the piano, among other talents. Everyone she encountered was touched by her kind and gentle spirit.

Isabel considered Shelter Island her true home.