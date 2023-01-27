Celebrating Times Review Media Group’s People of the Year

Lisa Shaw, Laurie Fanelli and Brett Surerus of Shelter Island were among those honored Thursday. (Credit: Chris Francescani)

Times Review Media Group honored its 2021 and 2022 People of the Year Thursday night.

Chosen by the editors of the Riverhead News-Review, The Suffolk Times, Shelter Island Reporter and Northforker, the honorees were each presented with their award during a cocktail reception at The Vineyards at Aquebogue in a return to pre-pandemic tradition.

The annual awards, which have been handed out since 1987, are given to leaders in local public and community service, education, business and sports.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

CHRIS FRANCESCANI PHOTOS

2022 Person of the Year: Lisa Shaw

2021 Person of the Year: Laurie Fanelli

2020 Person of the Year: Brett Surerus

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

CHRIS FRANCESCANI PHOTOS

2022 Person of the Year: Erica Steindl

2021 Person of the Year: Gabby Stroup

2022 Community Leader of the Year: Rena Wilhelm

2021 Community Leader of the Year: Rev. Natalie Wimberly

2022 Educator of the Year: Cindy Goldsmith-Agosta

2021 Educator of the Year: Melanie Douglass

2022 Sports Person of the Year: Jovan Booker

2021 Sportsperson of the Year: Dylan Newman

2022 Public Servant of the Year: Carolyn Peabody

2021 Public Servant of the Year: Charles Sanders

2022 Businessperson of the Year: Fred Schultz

2021 Businessperson of the Year: Paul Romanelli

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

CHRIS FRANCESCANI PHOTOS

2022 Person of the Year: The Rev. Bohdan Hedz

2021 Person of the Year: Anthony Harris

2022 Community Leader of the Year: Marylin Banks-Winter

2021 Community Leader of the Year: Kelly McClinchy

2022 Educator of the Year: Rose Horton

2021 Educators of the Year: Dena Tishim and Laura Nitti

2022 Sports Person of the Year: Bob Finan

2021 Sportsperson of the Year: The Riverhead athlete

2022 Public Servants of the Year: Steve Shauger & Kristy Verity

2021 Public Servant of the Year: Dawn Thomas

2022 Business of the Year : The Suffolk

2021 Businesspeople of the Year: John and Otto Wittmeier

NORTHFORKER

CHRIS FRANCESCANI PHOTO

2022 northforker Person of the Year: Ian Wile

2021 northforker Person of the Year: Stacey Soloviev