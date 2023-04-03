The Reporter honored by New York Press Association

(Credit: Courtesy illustration)

Your hometown paper brought home five prestigious awards for editorial and design excellence from the New York Press Association’s spring convention, held March 31 to April 2 in Albany.

The Press Association’s “Better Newspaper Contest” fielded 2,657 entries from 154 newspapers across the state, and were judged by the Colorado Press Association. The competition includes 70 categories covering the editorial, advertising and circulation efforts of New York state’s daily and weekly newspapers.

Editor Ambrose Clancy was awarded second place in the Best Column category, with the judges commenting on his columns’ “intriguing topics and subjects,” and well-crafted narratives.

Our paper punched way above its weight, taking home Honorable Mention in the highly competitive Overall Design Excellence category. Staff Artist Christine Kelly-Simimmo and Mr. Clancy shared the honors.

The judges noted the quality of Reporter’s front pages and use of photos throughout, adding, “The editorial page was nicely done — very clean layout inside.”

Speaking of photos, Reporter photographers Adam Bundy and Eleanor P. Laborzzi were honored by the Press Association with a second and third place, respectively, in the Art Photo competition.

Mr. Bundy’s spectacular cover shot of a double rainbow over an Island beach at sunset “works really well with the Reporter’s logo on page one,” a judge said.

Ms. Labrozzi’s delightful close-up shot of a feeding hummingbird, also gracing a front page, was singled out by a judge noting: ”It takes a quick photographer to catch a hummingbird!”

Reporter cartoonist Peter Waldner — no stranger to being awarded for his excellent work, winning almost every year — picked up a third place in the cartoon category, with a judge noting that his work is “spot on, considering what the public sees and hears about the former first family. Like a classic yard sale, there’s something for everyone.”

Our sister paper, The Suffolk Times, received the Press Association’s Past President’s Award for General Excellence, and in total, the Times Review Media Group received 19 awards.

Congratulations to all for these major achievements.

And most of all, thanks to the Reporter’s readers and advertisers, who support and inspire us, week in and week out.