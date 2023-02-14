Guidance consultant hired to deal with fallout from scorned school program

Responding to anger from parents over their children being upset and confused following a lesson gone wrong last month, Edward Caswell was named guidance department consultant at Monday night’s Board of Education meeting. (Credit: Julie Lane)

Shelter Island School officials continue to work to remedy a program that left students upset and parents angry.

Parents packed a Jan. 17 Board of Education meeting after learning their children were ordered to participate in a guidance lesson meant to teach empathy, but instead forced students to reveal personal information about themselves and their families, and resulted in bullying.

Monday night, on the advice of Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., the Board of Education took another step in hiring Edward Caswell, a consultant with more than 35 years of educational experience as a teacher and administrator.

Mr. Caswell leads the Suffolk County Principals Association, where he’s been one of the creators of the annual “Compassion Without Borders Student Leadership Conference.” Last year, more than 370 student leaders, 280 teachers and administrators from 35 Suffolk County schools participated in a conference on the subject, which aimed to help attendees hone leadership skills aimed at fostering unity.

Mr. Caswell is slated to begin his work on the Island Feb. 28 and continue through June 30 at a salary of $750 per day.

Without specifics about steps already taken, Mr. Doelger said his door has remained open to parents and students and there has been outreach to deal with the trauma that resulted from the lesson for students in grades six through 12 — ages 11 to 18 — to whom personal questions were posed that touched on gender, racial and religious identity and family dynamics.

The parents who packed the Board of Education meeting on Jan. 17 said their children were told they had to step forward if they identified as gay or transgender; whether their parents were separated or divorced; and how they responded to people racially or religiously different from them.

The parents described their children as shaken and confused. They demanded the termination of the person who led the session. The program was stopped by administrators before it could be completed.

As for the teacher’s status, the school has said it’s a personnel matter that can’t be discussed publicly.

Parents wanted to be clear the district should stick to basic education outlined by the New York State Education Department and said if members of the Board of Education approved the program, they should resign.

Mr. Doelger apologized to the parents, promising to take steps to help students affected. He indicated that the program, called “Cross the Line,” was not vetted by the Board of Education in advance.

The administration never intended it to be implemented the way it was on Shelter Island, Mr. Doelger said. He also told parents the program never was meant to require student participation and would not be repeated. Again, without specifics, Mr. Doelger confirmed Monday night there will be additional efforts to deal with the situation.

In other School Board news: The Board gave unanimous approval to a schooner trip aboard the Alabama for 7th and 8th grade students. Special education teacher, and vice president of the Shelter Island Educational Foundation Janine Mahoney told the Board ten 7th graders and four 8th graders plan to take the five-day trip that leaves from Martha’s Vineyard on June 9 and returns on June 23.

The Educational Foundation is paying $15,500 to cover many expenses of the trip, while families will pay $250 per child plus the cost of the Cross Sound Ferry and ferry to Martha’s Vineyard and a lunch on the first and last day of the trip.

Board member Kathleen Lynch thanked the Educational Foundation for its generous contribution and called the trip one of the best programs the school offers.

Thanks to custodial staff

Students thanked Mike Dunning and his custodial staff members — Miguel Mendez, Jose Montalvo, Julietta Santos, Brian Springer, Greg Sulahian and Jacqueline Suriel.

They honored the crew for all their hard work and their friendship at a coffee and doughnuts gathering at which they showed a video they created featuring the staff.