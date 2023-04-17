Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Peter Gordon Commons

Peter G. Commons of Shelter Island passed away on March 28, 2023, at the age of 64.

He is survived by his son Mathew Commons (Victoria Commons); brother John Commons; nephews Kenneth Commons (Chelsea Commons); and Mitchell Commons.

After graduating from St. Paul’s, Peter joined the U.S. Navy, where he served 21 years of active duty. His love for the water did not stop there.

As an avid sailor, he loved sailing, cruising and racing his sailboat, and won many awards racing with family and friends.

His laughter, smile and strong opinions will be missed by all.