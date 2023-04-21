Workshops set for Saturday on how to turn parts of properties into affordable housing

(Credit: Courtesy photo)

The Community Housing Board will be joined by Gwen O’Shea, President and Chief Executive of the Community Development Corporation of Long Island (CDCLI) for back-to-back workshops at the Library Saturday afternoon to explain Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs).

ADUs are spaces in existing properties where apartments might be created in either a main house or an accessory building.

The first session Saturday at 1 p.m. is for contractors who are interested in projects to adapt existing properties to accommodate ADUs that would provide additional living spaces for renters.

At 3 p.m., there’s a session for property owners and others who want to learn about ADUs. That may be community members who want to learn more about the concept and property owners who want to qualify for grants to make conversions, whether it’s to bring the properties up to code or build on to existing houses or existing accessory buildings.

Although the grants obtained from New York State by the CDCLI for Shelter Island use aren’t limited to affordable rentals, that is the aim of the Community Housing Board.

Direct questions to Elizabeth Hanley, chairwoman of the Community Housing Board, at [email protected].