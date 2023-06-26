News from Goat Hill, June 26, 2023

Linda Springer accepting the Shelter Island School Community Partner of the Year Award from Athletic Director Todd Gulluscio. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

Shelter Island Country Club (SICC) is very grateful to receive the Community Partner of the Year Award from the Shelter Island School Athletic Department (see photo).

SICC provides free golf memberships to the golf team, hosts select golf tournaments, has started a new junior golf program and hosts all of the school’s cross country events.

SICC is proud to continue this relationship and looks forward to a long-term partnership with the Shelter Island School.

Summer is in full swing now and SICC would like to wish everyone a great Fourth of July. SICC invites all golfers to come out and enjoy a round or two at our challenging 9-hole layout. We have a great selection of rental clubs thanks to our many donations, so no excuses, we will see you on the first tee.

Tournament Schedule

July 16 — One club per person per hole scramble

August 13 — Three clubs and a putter.

September 10 — Backwards Tournament

September 29 — Midnight Madness

Club Professional

Eric K. Schultzel is back for the 2023 season as SICC’s PGA Teaching Professional. Eric will be giving individual, group and playing lessons. Video analysis will also be available. To schedule your lesson or for any other questions please call the Pro Shop at 631-749-0416.

Driving Range

Now open and refurbished. Grab a token at the pro shop and work on your game.

Schedule of Events

Junior Golf Program — Sign up now at pro shop or online

Flying Goat Restaurant

Open for its seventh season at the clubhouse. Best views on Shelter Island. Check out our new menu items. Reservations recommended. 631-749-5404.

SICC Info

Website — shelterislandcc.org

Comments, Questions and Suggestions — [email protected]

Pro Shop — 631-749-0416

Hours of Operation — Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Weekdays, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.