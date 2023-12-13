Shelter Island Board of Education honors Meghan Lang

In front of the Holiday Corner at Shelter Island School are members of the Shelter Island Board of Education and staff members. From left, Board member Anthony Rando, District Treasurer Deborah Vecchio, Board member Margaret Colligan, behind her (and not usually camera shy) Board member Katherine Rossi-Snook, Board members Karina Montalvo, Tracy McCarthy and Dawn Hedberg, Director of Athletics, Physical Education, Health, Wellness and Personnel Todd Gulluscio, Superintendent Brian Doelger and Board President Kathleen Lynch. (Credit: Julie Lane)

Monday night’s Board of Education meeting was a time to celebrate and offer thanks for contributions many individuals and organizations have made to support the school.

It started by honoring one of its own, Guidance Office Assistant Meghan Lang, named the district’s Employee of the Month for November. Her title doesn’t begin to embrace all she has done to serve the district and students in the school, said Director of Athletics Todd Gulluscio, who also wears many hats for the district.

Ms. Lang goes above and beyond what is expected, he said, and her knowledge and service is “irreplaceable.”

“I definitely have the best job in the school,” Ms. Lang said. “I love my job and I love the kids,” she said. Board President Kathleen Lynch told Ms. Lang she’s everything Mr. Gulluscio said and more.

Ms. Lang is the touchstone for graduation arrangements that have so many moving parts.

When District Clerk Jacki Dunning had to take sick time during the past few months, Ms. Lang was the first staff member to step up and offer help with whatever was needed to keep the district operating efficiently, said Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D.

Board members praised the holiday concerts presented by elementary and second school students and staff. Mr. Doelger also praised Ms. Lynch for organizing a corner of the school lobby to honor celebrations of Kwanzaa, Hannukah and Christmas.

There was also praise for this year’s science fair and the sophistication of so many entries.

There were a few business matters:

• Setting dates for 2024-25 budget workshops with arrangements for those to be carried on Channel 22 for the public who are unable to attend the sessions in person. The dates of the workshops are Jan. 16, Feb. 12 and 26, March 11, April 8 and May 13. The vote on the budget takes place on May 21.

• Accepted a contribution from the Shelter Island Country Club to cover the cost of materials and supplies for students to construct tables for the club.

• Accepted a contribution from the Shelter Island Fire Department to offset the cost of the 911 Museum trip.

• Welcomed Kelsey Cameron as a permanent substitute and as a leave replacement for elementary teacher Michele Yirce, who will be taking a maternity leave from Jan. 3 through April 15.