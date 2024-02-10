New Goat Hill restaurant coming this spring

The Shelter Island Country Club’s clubhouse. (Credit: Julie Lane)

In a press release this week, the Board of Trustees of the Shelter Island Country Club announced, with “immense pleasure and excitement,” the new restaurant that will be opening at the clubhouse.

“The 1901 Grill LLC, owned by Jim Lang, will be opening for Spring 2024,” the board said. “Jim and his family have owned a home on Shelter Island since 1965. Jim’s vision will be a place where Shelter Island Country Club members, Island residents, and visitors can come for a quality meal and to socialize with family and friends at a reasonable price. Their goal is to cater to the members and the local community.”

More information, such as opening date and details, will be available soon.

“Let’s all welcome Jim,” the release states, “and The 1901 Grill LLC to not only the Shelter Island Country Club but our community as well.”